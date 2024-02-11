Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, michonne, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live BTS Featurette Offers New Intel

A new BTS featurette offers some interesting new looks at AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

We've had a lot of news to cover over the past few days when it comes to Norman Reedus (Daryl) & Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring "Daryl Dixon," Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring "Dead City," and Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring "The Ones Who Live." But with "The Ones Who Live" set to hit AMC & AMC+ later this month, our focus shifts to what the future has in store for "Richonne." Heading into the weekend, we were tipped off that a special look at the series would be happening on Sunday during the halftime of this evening's Super Bowl LVIII – and that's exactly what we got!

Check out the following behind-the-scenes featurette that was released earlier this evening – with the cast & creative team offering some new looks & insights into what's to come:

With the series set to premiere on February 25, 2024, here's a look at the latest teaser/behind-the-scenes look at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – followed by a look back at the previously-released New York Comic Con teaser as well as the road taken to the spinoff:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

