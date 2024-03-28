Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, michonne, preview, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Finale Trailer Teases Big Change

Here's the finale trailer for AMC's Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 5 "The Last Time."

Article Summary The Walking Dead finale trailer teases a showdown of epic proportions.

Rick and Michonne face CRM in the series' dramatic conclusion.

Stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira discuss their characters' evolution.

Images and a behind-the-scenes featurette offer fans a closer look.

It all comes down to this weekend, folks. Of course, we're talking about the finale of AMC's Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, with "The Last Time" seeing Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) looking to do what they know they need to do. Take the fight to CRM – before CRM takes the fight to them. Based on the episode trailer that screened on Sunday night and was released earlier today, it appears our heroes might be getting their hands on some heavy artillery to make that happen based on some interesting reactions to what's in some CRM crates.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 6: "The Last Time" Preview

Here's a look at the official finale trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 6: "The Last Time" – followed by a look back at the image gallery that was shared earlier this week:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

