The Walking Dead: World Beyond Preview: Does Hope Have Iris's Trust

Two episodes in and a few things jump to mind. It's always a good sign when I can remember the characters' names and initial backstory intel by the third episode, made easier by AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond offering up folks that are easy to care about (with the seeds of some interesting drama-still-to-come planted along the way). We're also big fans of the way CRM is being used as a major focus in the series as the "big bad" (???) while we still deal with shade from the shadowy organization on the other shows. Finally, Felix (Nico Tortorella) is quickly climbing the ladder of favorite characters in the TWD universe (and we're pretty sure we know where his storyline with Hope and Iris is going).

Now here's a look at a sneak preview for this Sunday's episode "The Tyger and the Lamb"- with Hope putting Iris's trust in her to the test as she looks to get them out of "The Blaze of Gory." From the preview images, it appears Felix and Huck might just be arriving on time to lend some help, and get them back home- if there was a home to go back to. Meanwhile, Elizabeth has some explaining to do after the Campus Community massacre. Following that, we have the overall promo for the episode as well as an opportunity to get to know the characters better:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1, Episode 3 "The Tyger and the Lamb": In the face of a massive obstacle, the teens face pressure to return home.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.