The Walking Dead: World Beyond Preview: Does Silas' Story End Here?

Okay, we're going to take a few deep, calming breaths and assume there's more going on in this Sunday's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond then what we've been given in the promo (more on that below) and the following set of 10 "personally-curated" preview images for "The Sky Is a Graveyard." First, I'm never going to fully trust any shady tag-team with the names Percy (Ted Sutherland) and Tony (Scott Adsit) so there's that. Second, Silas (Hal Cumpston) being the one who gave Tony a crash course in being literally "open-minded" is just a little convenient- especially with the way everyone shoots their mouths off to total strangers. In fact, we're placing our money down on that not being who we think it is on the ground. Which is why I'm hoping someone does more than a clothing check before tying Silas to a pole for the "empties" to get him! Though from what you're about to see in the following images, things aren't looking too good- and the "growing up" flashback scenes aren't exactly calming to the nerves.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 8 "The Sky Is a Graveyard": A horrific discovery finds the group at a crossroads and prompts one of them to revisit past trauma.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.

Here's a reminder that Fear TWD and TWD: World Beyond will be wrapping up their respective 2020 runs a little different from the usual. First up, even though Fear TWD is a 16-episode season, Sunday, November 22's seventh episode of the sixth season "Damage from the Inside" will be the season's midseason finale (one episode earlier than the usual 8/8 splits for 16-episode seasons due to COVID-related production delays). Then on Sunday, November 29, the first season of TWD: World Beyond wraps with a two-episode, 2-hour season finale event ("The Deepest Cut"/"In This Life").

In addition, the Chris Hardwick-hosted Talking Dead will air after both Fear TWD and TWD: World Beyond on November 22 and will return to AMC+ for an exclusive episode on November 29 after TWD: World Beyond. The TWD universe's year wraps up in December with the AMC+-exclusive The Walking Dead Holiday Special.