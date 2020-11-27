The Walking Dead: World Beyond Preview: Empties & Barb Wire Don't Mix

Between what we've seen of what lies ahead for Alexa Mansour's Hope, Nicolas Cantu's Elton, Hal Cumpston's Silas, Aliyah Royale's Iris, and Nico Tortorella's Felix and now knowing that Huck's (Annet Mahendru) been pulling the strings all along on behalf of Elizabeth (Julia Ormond) and CRM's "greater good," to say that we're expecting things to get pretty explosive as AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond reaches its first-season finale would be a huge understatement.

But heading into the two-episode, two-hour wrap-up "The Deepest Cut" and "In This Life," our survivors aren't exactly on the same page. Knowing the truth about his mother and unborn sister, Elton has left to find Silas- who has apparently decided to go it alone and give in to all of the things that have been said about him (it was a set-up!). Meanwhile, Felix, Huck, Iris, and Hope continue forward to find the CRM facility- though as we learned in the last episode, it sounds like it only matters if she makes it back with "the asset' (we're leaning towards it being Hope) while the others still hold out hope that things aren't as ominous as they seem (though Felix is having doubts). But no matter what, they have to keep pushing forward- but as you're about to see in the following exclusive Bleeding Cool clip from "The Deepest Cut," that's not as easy as it sounds when you find yourselves taking on a particularly nasty combo of empties and barb wire (also available here in case you have issues with the video embed below or want to get to the action quicker):

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 9 "The Deepest Cut": A series of setbacks causes a member of the group to reevaluate their role in the mission. Someone makes a surprising discovery. A startling revelation casts everything in a new light. Written by Maya Goldsmith and Ben Sokolowski, and directed by Sydney Freeland. The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 10 "In This Life": A divided group struggles to reunite; others set their sights on the greater good. Written by Matthew Negrete, Maya Goldsmith, and Ben Sokolowski, and directed by Magnus Martens.

In the following preview released earlier this week, Huck, Felix, Iris, and Hope scope out a new place to crash for a while, splitting up into pairs to make sure it's empty of empties. Interesting how the split went, isn't it?

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.