The Walking Dead: World Beyond Preview: Iris, Silas Prove Quite a Team

By the time the dust settled (maybe smoke is more appropriate) on last Sunday's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, we learned a few things. First, we're all about Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Silas (Hal Cumpston) as a couple. Don't judge us. They had us with that whole "Silas's arm around Iris as they walked under the blanket" move- how could they not. Another thing? Felix (Nico Tortorella) is quickly rising in our personal rankings of overall favorite TWD universe characters, with Tortorella finding new layers to add to his character every week. Also, every week we need to take a moment to respect what Julia Ormond brings to the series with a simple glare or sip of tea: intensity coupled with a buried-down-deep sense of heartbreak and regret that's held at bay by a belief in a "greater good." But the best/worst part? That uneasy feeling that's growing because we know what our heroes don't- yet: there's no home left to go back to.

Which leads us to this Sunday's episode "The Wrong End of a Telescope" and an exclusive Bleeding Cool preview courtesy of the fine folks at AMC and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. In the following clip, Iris and Silas (Hal Cumpston) are proving to be a pretty formidable tag-team when it comes to taking on empties. If only they didn't have to have so much "practice"…

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 4 "The Wrong End of a Telescope": The group seeks shelter from a storm inside an abandoned high school. While resupplying, they imagine what high school life was once like and encounter new threats both living and dead. Written by Sinead Daly and directed by Rachel Leiterman.

Here's a look back at the mini-trailer for this Sunday's episode, followed by a previously-released preview where Felix and Elton (Nicolas Cantu) go looking for supplies but our survivors may have bitten off a bit more than they expected because suddenly? It doesn't look like they're alone anymore…

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.