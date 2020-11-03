The Walking Dead: World Beyond Preview: Percy Doesn't Impress Felix

The last time we checked in on AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, we were having our "feels" kicked with steel-toed boots by an episode that went a long way towards getting us to understand Elton (Nicolas Cantu) a bit more. But just when we thought the episode would end with our crew making their way further into unchartered territory (with Annet Mahendru's Huck supposedly running ahead for "reconnaissance") after pulling it together to get across the river, out pops a stranger by the name of Percy (Ted Sutherland)- who comes with a backstory, an offer, and as you're about to see from the following preview images? More questions than he has answers for, as we take a look at "Shadow Puppets":

As you're about to see in this look back at the previously-released sneak preview and mini-promo for this Sunday, the stranger makes an offer that Iris (Aliyah Royale) doesn't think they can refuse. On the other hand, Felix (Nico Tortorella) has some serious reservations…

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 6 "Shadow Puppets": A newcomer arrives, offering a deal that creates divisions within the group.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.