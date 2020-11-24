The Walking Dead: World Beyond Preview: Surprises, Setbacks & Reveals

Out of respect for those who haven't watched the latest episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, we'll avoid having to throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign by keeping this intro to the following preview for the two-episode, two-hour season finale. So let's see, heading into "The Deepest Cut" and "In This Life," our group of six has now become two groups: one with two of our heroes and the other with four. In that group of four, someone is "the asset" and someone else in that group is definitely not who they say they are. And we're starting to realize pretty quickly that this journey is most likely going to be a one-way trip for all of them.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 9 "The Deepest Cut": A series of setbacks causes a member of the group to reevaluate their role in the mission; someone makes a surprising discovery; a startling revelation casts everything in a new light. The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 10 "In This Life": A divided group struggles to reunite; others set their sights on the greater good.

In the following sneak preview, Huck, Felix, Iris, and Hope scope out a new place to crash for a while, splitting up into pairs to make sure it's empty of empties. Interesting how the split went, isn't it?

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.