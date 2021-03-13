With all of our "The Walking Dead" coverage lately being focused on Seasons 10B and 11 of the franchise series as well as Fear the Walking Dead Seasons 6B and 7, you might be thinking we forgot about The Walking Dead: World Beyond – but far from it. With Elizabeth (Julia Ormond), Huck (Annet Mahendru), and Hope (Alexa Mansour) having left on one of those ominous CRM black helicopters to head deeper into the heart of CRM country, the second and final season of the series looks to be an integral part of the TWDU's future. Now- much like Iris (Aliyah Royale), Felix (Nico Tortorella), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), Silas (Hal Cumpston), Percy (Ted Sutherland), and Will (Jelani Alladin)- viewers are going to learn more about the almost cult-like military group than they ever imagined- and for our heroes, more than they wanted.

So with that reminder freshly in mind, Mahendru's Instagram post this week proves especially ominous (though we don't want to lose sight of just how cool it is to see production rolling along):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annet Mahendru (@annetmahendru)

In the clip below, AMC offered a calendar for what TWD universe fans can expect, starting with The Walking Dead returning on February 28 with the first of six new episodes, as does Talking Dead. The second half of the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead will kick off on April 11 and TWD: World Beyond wraps up its run when its second and final season airs later this year. In addition, it was confirmed that The Walking Dead season 11 premieres this summer, and Fear the Walking Dead season 7 would hit screens later this year.

New Year, new you, new #TWDU. Here's everything coming up in 2021. pic.twitter.com/0n48cUWpK1 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 14, 2021

Here's a look at the previously-released The Walking Dead: World Beyond teaser for its second and final season:

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.