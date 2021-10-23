The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02E04: Iris & Hope Disagree on Plans

You can count us among those surprised by how quickly Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour) were reunited on AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond. That said, we also knew it wouldn't be a smooth reunion- not with Huck (Annet Mahendru) also in tow. And considering how Felix (Nico Tortorella) is feeling, we're not expecting their reunion to be overflowing with hugs & kisses… as you're about to see in the following scene.

In the following preview for Sunday night's "Family Is a Four Letter Word," Felix and Iris confront Huck before Iris and Hope have a serious difference of opinion on how to proceed forward:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'All You Have To Do Is Play Dumb' Sneak Peek Ep.204 | The Walking Dead World Beyond (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-saaI4svIBE)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 4 "Family Is a Four Letter Word": Tensions run high within the group; someone's loyalties are put to the test. Directed by Aisha Tyler and written by Maya Goldsmith.

Now here's a look at the official trailer and second season overview for The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Extended Trailer | Premieres Oct 3 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn-ZlNaL_5k)

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis is also joining the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (or is she?).