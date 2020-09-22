The Walking Dead: World Beyond Star Knows Where Rick's At- Seriously

With Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete's The Walking Dead: World Beyond opening the doors to a fresh look at the TWD universe starting Sunday, October 4th (paired up with the 10th season finale of The Walking Dead, "A Certain Doom"), Nico Tortorella (Felix) is offering fans the ultimate tease so they understand just how essential the two-season limited series is to "The Bigger Picture" (and probably deserving a bonus from the marketing department).

He knows where Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln)- and he's not "f**king with" us, apparently.

In a set report from last November, Insider reporter Kirsten Acuna and a small pool of journalists were some of the first ones privy to that juicy bit of information. "I know exactly where he is, but I'm not allowed to answer that question," Tortorella revealed. "Yeah, I do. I'm not f**king with you. I absolutely do."

Considering his character in The Walking Dead: World Beyond is the head of security at the Omaha community "protected" by the Civic Republic Military (CRM), it would make sense that he would be in-the-know. Tortorella sees his series as being the catalyst to start connecting the threads from the series into the films, and then from the films to whatever the next narrative steps are (which has us wondering even more where the Caryl/Carol spinoff series will fall in the timelines). "What's happening right now is pieces are getting put together to lead us to the movies, which will then lead us to even more storylines," he explained. "It's all part of a bigger picture and we're just characters in this story." This means TWD fans have more than a vested interest to see where the new spinoff series is heading. "I think this show is leading us to the bigger picture of a connection to all three of the movies. We're just gathering as much information as possible to wherever Rick is."

And just in case you need a reminder on why CRM is so important in the overall fabric of the Walking Dead universe, here's a look back at how it all connects- so far:

Created by Gimple and Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.