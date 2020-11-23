The Walking Dead: World Beyond Teasing Rick Grimes for Season Finale?

Did our ears deceive us, was Hal Cumpston playing a joke, or is Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes a factor in next Sunday's two-episode, two-hour season finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond? During the two-show edition of the Chris Hardwick-hosted Talking Dead, Cumpston was a guest alongside Aliyah Royale and Annet Mahendru when the three were asked for three words or things they could say to tease next week's season wrap-up. When it was Cumpston's turn, he responded with "exciting" and "big" before saying "Rick" before a faked shocked reaction. Hardwick played along by saying it could be any "Rick"- at least until Cumpston said the last name rhymes with "Primes" (that's what it sounded like). A joke based on past rumors? A ten-ton teaser? Let the speculation begin…

Here's a look back at our thoughts on this weekend's episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 8 "The Sky is a Graveyard": Well… well… well! Excuse us while we take a second to take a victory lap. Okay. We're done. So with the group heading off in different directions, we get a little look-see into what Huck (Annet Mahendru) was doing during that 48 "hey-let-me-scout-ahead-for-you" walkabout: meeting with Elizabeth (Julia Ormond). And from the sounds of the things that "Capt. CRM" was saying before Huck appeared, she's embedded herself with Felix (Nico Tortorella) and the others because there's "no easier way." An "easier way" for what? We also hear Elizabeth mention how Huck had to become someone different, so I'm guessing we have to put a huge asterisk next to the things we've learned about her backstory (though we're buying the whole idea of her killing her fellow soldiers).

When Huck does appear (late), we learn that someone (something?) in the group is an "asset" because Elizabeth asks, "The asset is safe?". Hmmm… the first assumption would be Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour), but we're leaning towards Felix being the "dark horse" in this (we still have a theory about Felix and Dr. Leo Bennett). Before Elizabeth tells Huck to go clean up and that they'll debrief later, she hands Huck a watch that she says should help her be on time for their next meet. Huck looks at the watch, then asks Elizabeth if the watch was "dad's." Wow! Okay! So our first assumption is that they're sisters, but the age thing has me going with a more mother-daughter, grandmother-grand-daughter, aunt-niece, or a connection like that.

(UPDATE: Mahendru confirmed on Talking Dead that Elizabeth is Huck's mother.)

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.