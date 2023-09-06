Posted in: BBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: Adam Curtis, bbc, James Graham, michael sheen, The Way

The Way: BBC Previews Upcoming Michael Sheen-Starring Dystopian Drama

Michael Sheen will star in and direct The Way, a near-future dystopian BBC drama co-created by Sheen, James Graham, and Adam Curtis.

Michael Sheen will star and direct The Way, an ambitious new BBC drama created by Sheen, playwright James Graham and cult gonzo documentarian Adam Curtis. The prolific Graham will be the primary writer of the series. Sheen, Graham and Curtis will join Bethan Jones as executive producers for Red Seam, with Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC and Nick Andrews for BBC Cymru Wales.

The Way is a far cry from Good Omens. It's a near-future drama about a dystopian Britain. Ambitious, powerful, and surprising, The Way taps into the social and political chaos of today's world by imagining a civil uprising that begins in a small industrial town. Fleeing unrest, The Driscoll Family are forced to escape the country they've always called home and the certainties of their old lives. Will they be overwhelmed by their memories of the past, or will they lay their ghosts to rest and take the risk of an unknown future? The Way is an emotional and darkly humorous story about what it means to be faced with impossible choices.

The Way was filmed in and around Port Talbot in Wales. The three-part drama tells the story of an ordinary family caught up in an extraordinary chain of events that ripple out from their hometown. Steffan Rhodri, Mali Harries, Sophie Melville, Callum Scott Howells, and Michael Sheen lead the cast as the Driscoll family, with Maja Laskowska as a young woman caught up in the family's escape.

Luke Evans plays Hogwood, a mercenary in pursuit of the Driscolls, with Tom Cullen, Danny Sapani, Mark Lewis Jones, Paul Rhys, Erin Richards, Aneurin Barnard, Catherine Ayers, Patrick Baladi, Georgia Tennant, Jonathan Nefydd, and Matthew Aubrey all playing key roles across the series. Child actor Teilo James Le Masurier will make his screen debut as Rhys, the Driscolls' 4-year-old grandson.

The Way will air on BBC next year – make sure to keep a watch on Bleeding Cool for more details.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!