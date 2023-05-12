The Wheel of Time Season 2: Meera Syal Confirmed as Verin Mathwin Amazon's Prime Video series The Wheel of Time has reportedly tapped Meera Syal (The Sandman) for the Season 2 role of Verin Mathwin.

We have some long-awaited & now confirmed casting news for the second season of Amazon & Showrunner/EP Rafe Judkins' Rosamund Pike (Moiraine)-starring live-action series adaptation of Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" novels to pass along. Thanks to the folks over at Nerdist, we've learned that Meera Syal (The Sandman) has been tapped for the role of Verin Mathwin. First introduced in Jordan's The Great Hunt, Verin is an Aes Sedai and a member of the Brown Ajah (who view learning & knowledge as the real path to power).

For a blink-and-you'll-miss-it recap of the first season and some very interesting previews of what's to come, here's a look at Amazon's The Wheel of Time Season 2:

A Look Back at Previous The Wheel of Time Season 2 Previews

Here's a look behind the scenes at production on Season 2 that was released last summer:

And here's a look back at the official wrap video for the second season of Amazon's The Wheel of Time:

And for those of you feeling nostalgic, we're sharing the official trailer for the first season of the Amazon streaming series:

Prime Video's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris (Dónal Finn in S02) as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin have also joined the cast. In addition, we have Ayoola Smart, Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius, and Gregg Chillingirian joining in on the second season. And in April 2023, we learned that Danish model-actress Maja Simonsen, Icelandic actress & former Olympic swimmer Ragga Ragnars (Chiad and Bain, respectively); Irish actor Jay Duffy (Dain Bornhald); and New Zealand singer, actress & comedian Rima Te Wiata (Sheriam Bayanar) had joined the streaming series in recurring roles.

Isis Mussenden is aboard as costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories. Sanaa Hamri (Shameless, Empire) is joining the team as both executive producer & director for Season 2, with Uta Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes.