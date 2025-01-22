Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Mike White, The White Lotus

The White Lotus Renewed for Season 4 Ahead of Season 3 Return

With the third-season return still a few weeks away, HBO gave an official green light for a fourth season of Mike White's The White Lotus.

A little more than a month after we were treated to an official teaser, key art poster, and image gallery for the third season and a little less than a month before its Sunday, February 16th (9 pm-10 pm ET/PT, and also available on Max) return, HBO announced that series creator Mike White's award-winning The White Lotus will be back for a fourth season (with 2026 being eyed for the start on production). With another big-time cast lined up, the eight-episode third installment is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

Remember what we were saying before about the big-time cast that's come aboard for the third season? Well, we're talking Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. In addition, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O'Reilly, and Shalini Peiris have joined the cast. Now, here's a look at the image gallery that was released last month (with the official teaser waiting for you above):

Created, written, and directed by Mike White, HBO's The White Lotus is executive-produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The first installment of the series – which premiered in July 2021 – was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins (the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series). The second installment of the series – which premiered in December 2022 – was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series) and five wins.

