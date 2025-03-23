Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The White Lotus

The White Lotus Season 3 Ep. 6 Preview: Post-Party, Next Day "Denials"

After the "Full-Moon Party," tonight brings the "Denials." Here's our preview of HBO and Mike White's The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 6.

We need to put this out there before we jump into our preview of tonight's episode of series creator, writer, and director Mike White's The White Lotus. If anything happens to Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) – and especially if Greg (Jon Gries) is involved – we're going to riot. Just needed to put that out there. This week? Well, let's just say that "Denials" seems to be an appropriate title for the episode following "Full-Moon Party." As the "cat-and-mouse" game between Belinda and Greg continues, Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) decides to act on her own advice when it comes to Valentin (Arnas Fedaravicius), Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon), Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), and Lochlan (Sam Nivola) redefine "brotherly love," and Timothy (Jason Isaacs) receives a karmic last-minute reprieve. And then there's the scene between Rick (Walton Goggins) and his friend Frank (Sam Rockwell) when Frank opens up to Rick about his sexual past in Thailand – one that should be on every Emmy Awards voter's radar moving forward. Here's a preview of what's ahead with tonight's chapter, S03E06 "Denials," followed by the cast and creative team looking back at the episode everyone is still talking about:

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 6: "Denials" Preview

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 6: "Denials" – As of this writing, an official overview wasn't released – most likely as a safe way of not giving away anything that goes down tonight. Written and directed by Mike White, here's a look at the episode trailer and image gallery released for this weekend's chapter, followed by the most recent season trailer, and a look behind the scenes at S03E05: "Full-Moon Party":

The cast for the award-winning, critically acclaimed HBO series' third season is an impressive one. We're talking Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. In addition, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O'Reilly, and Shalini Peiris have joined the cast.

Created, written, and directed by Mike White, HBO's The White Lotus is executive-produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The first installment of the series – which premiered in July 2021 – was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins (the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series). The second installment of the series – which premiered in December 2022 – was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series) and five wins.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!