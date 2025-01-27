Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Mike White, The White Lotus

The White Lotus Season 3 Trailer: Same Luxury, New Reservations

Returning on February 16th, here's the official trailer and key art poster for HBO and series creator Mike White's The White Lotus Season 3.

Less than a week after the news hit that the award-winning series would be back for a fourth season (with 2026 being eyed for the start of production) and a little less than a month before the third season premieres (Sunday, February 16th, 9 pm-10 pm ET/PT – and also available on Max), HBO has released the official trailer (waiting for you above) and key art poster for series creator Mike White's The White Lotus. With another big-time cast lined up, the eight-episode third installment is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. Personally, we like the simple and direct approach that the poster below takes: Same Luxury, New Reservations."

The cast for the award-winning, critically acclaimed HBO series' third season is an impressive one. We're talking Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. In addition, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O'Reilly, and Shalini Peiris have joined the cast. Now, here's a look at the image gallery and teaser that were previously released:

Created, written, and directed by Mike White, HBO's The White Lotus is executive-produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The first installment of the series – which premiered in July 2021 – was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins (the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series). The second installment of the series – which premiered in December 2022 – was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series) and five wins.

