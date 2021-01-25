The Witcher: Blood Origin Casts Jodie Turner-Smith in Lead Role

With our focus on the second season of the franchise series and with COVID creating on-again, off-again production delays, it's been a while since we last reported on The Witcher: Blood Origin. But that changed Monday morning, with Netflix announcing that Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Nightflyers) has been cast in a lead role in the six-episode live-action limited prequel series. Turner-Smith's Éile is an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, who has left her clan and position as Queen's guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption. The Witcher: Blood Origin is one of two spinoffs from the popular Henry Cavill-starring The Witcher, with the animated film The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf set to focus on Geralt's (Cavill) mentor and fellow Witcher Vesemir.

Here's a look back to when de Barra first introduced the writing team: Kirsten Van Horn, Alex Meenehan, Tania Lothia, Troy Dangerfield, Pooja Gupta, Tasha Huo, and Aaron Stewart-Ahn:

The Witcher – Blood Origin. Day one!

Beyond lucky to be working with such talented writers. Pinching myself! pic.twitter.com/tZkMlH3u3v — Declan de Barra (@declandebarra) September 18, 2020

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal "conjunction of the spheres" when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one- and the first Witcher came to be. Declan de Barra serves as executive producer and showrunner while Lauren S. Hissrich executive produces and author Andrzej Sapkowski serving as a creative consultant. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films are all executive producers.

1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be. Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 27, 2020