Animaniacs: Yakko, Wakko & Dot Get the News on Their Season 2 Return

Just when you thought it was safe to return to your friendly neighborhood Hulu streaming service… Yakko, Wakko & Dot are back! Well, not quite yet but soon. How soon? How about marking down November 5 on your calendar as Animaniacs readies itself for a second season of animated insanity. And yes, that means Pinky and The Brain, too. But as you're about to see in the following clip, finding out when that date was going to be wasn't an easy one. But then again, is anything easy with that trio?

Here's a look back at the second season announcement video, with Hulu's Animaniacs returning to streaming screens on November 5 with 13 new episodes:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Animaniacs Season 2 | Date Announcement | Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FNsVn53iOM)

Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for an all-new season of this iconic, family-friendly series with something for everyone: pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies and even some important safety tips. Join the Warners and Pinky and the Brain as they wreak havoc everywhere they go, from the Warner Bros. lot to an international beauty pageant, even all the way into outer space. Keep an eye out for season one favorites Starbox and Cindy, as well as some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor.

Animaniac fans should make sure to make a note of an upcoming important date, the premiere of the second season of the series reboot on Hulu. The favorite voices behind the iconic Animaniac characters from the first season of the reboot are back. The list includes Jess Harnell as Wakko Warner, Maurice LaMarche as Brain, Rob Paulson as Pinky, Tress MacNeille as Dot Warner, and more. Steven Spielberg will be returning again as the executive producer. Hulu has already greenlit a third season for the beloved animated series earlier at the beginning of this year. The first season is currently available on Hulu for subscribers to watch before November gets here. Let us know in the comments if you'll be streaming the second season when it comes out!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Animaniacs Season 2 | Date Announcement | Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FNsVn53iOM)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.