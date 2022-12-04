The Witcher: Blood Origin Images: Michelle Yeoh in Badass Mode & More

Okay, we know what you're thinking. You're thinking about how great we are for passing along the official trailer for showrunner & EP Declan de Barra's Laurence O'Fuarain, Sophia Brown & Michelle Yeoh-starring prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. And for that, we say… you're welcome. In fact, we so appreciate your kind words & loving thoughts so much that we've also decided to pass along a s**tload of preview images from Netflix that give the main members of our cast their moments to shine. But don't think for one second that we weren't going to kick things off with an image of Yeoh in full-on badass mode.

Now here's a look at the complete new set of preview images released over the weekend:

With the four-part prequel series set to hit streaming screens on December 25th, here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin:

And here's a look back at the two previously released teasers/previews for the prequel series:

Joining O'Fuarain, Brown, and Yeoh are Sir Lenny Henry ("Lord of the Rings" Series) as Balor, Mirren Mack (The Nest) as Merwyn, Nathaniel Curtis (It's A Sin) as Brían, and Dylan Moran (Black Books) as Uthrok One-Nut. In addition, Jacob Collins-Levy (Young Wallander) is set for the role of Eredin, with Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli (The Capture) as Callan "Brother Death," Francesca Mills (Harlots) as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, and Zach Wyatt (Karen Pirie) as Syndril. Minnie Driver has joined the cast as narrator Seanchai, a shapeshifting collector of old lore with the ability to travel between time and worlds.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of the original Netflix series, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal "Conjunction of the Spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. Declan de Barra will executive produce and serve as showrunner, with The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Matt O'Toole also executive producing. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as the creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind; Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers. With production underway in the UK, Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) is set to direct episodes 101,104, and 106; and Vicky Jewson (Close) will direct episodes 102, 103, and 105.