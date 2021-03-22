The Witcher Releases More Details on Newest Season 2 Cast Additions

Earlier today, Netflix's The Witcher welcomed Adjoa Andoh, Cassie Clare, Liz Carr, Simon Callow, Graham McTavish, Kevin Doyle, and Chris Fulton to the cast of the second season. Now, the streaming service has released casting images along with details on each of the characters- here's a look at the newest faces to The Witcher universe:

Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Silent Witness): "As a Priestess, Nenneke is a mother figure to many lost travelers who find themselves seeking refuge at the gates of Melitele Temple. She has nursed many, including Geralt, back to health with her elixirs, ointments, and level-headed advice."

Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Bisexual): "Equal parts charming and conniving, Philippa Eilhart is a primary advisor to Redania's King Vizimir. Her ability to figuratively — and literally — shapeshift through courts and parties alike makes her one of the most influential sorceresses within the Continent's politics."

Graham McTavish (Outlander, Preacher): "As head of the Redanian Intelligence secret service, double-crossers and ne'er do wells all over the Continent know Sigismund Dijkstra's name when whispered. His impressive style and physical strength are second to his knowledge of kings and mages and getting everything he wants."

Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley): "Having escaped violent round-ups in the North, Ba'lian is one of many elves seeking safe refuge in unexpected places on the Continent. Brave and principled, his journey intersects with some surprising characters, who are inspired by his refusal to go down without a fight."

Chris Fulton (Bridgerton, Outlaw King): "A sadistic mage with a penchant for fire, Rience is employed by a mysterious lord in order to hunt down a prized jewel. His cruel tactics leave deep scars wherever he goes… though he'll try in vain to escape without some of his own."

Liz Carr (Silent Witness) and Simon Callow (A Room with A View): "Partners-in-crime — ostensibly, solving crime — Codringher and Fenn deal in the business of information: gathering, knowing, revealing, and even burying, for the right price. Codringher acts as the face of the business, while Fenn stays buried in her research; neither has ever been presented with a mystery as all-encompassing as the one about to drop into their Dorian office."