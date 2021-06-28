The Witcher Season 2, Henry Cavill & Video Games Hightlight WitcherCon

On Monday, fans of "The Witcher" franchise learned what they can expect from CD Projekt Red and Netflix's upcoming WitcherCon, set to work its magic starting July 9 with a release of the virtual event's main schedule. Hosted by Julia Hardy, the line-up of interactive panels will include a host of exclusive surprises from both the live-action series' second season as well as the forthcoming anime feature. Oh, and a certain dude by the name of Henry Cavill aka Geralt might just be getting the spotlight to offer some treats for fans. Available on both Twitch and YouTube, WitcherCon will first air on July 9th at 7 pm CEST. Fans will be able to watch WitcherCon across two separate streams, with each one containing exclusive content (with the second Twitch and YouTube stream kicking off starting at 3 am CEST on July 10th. Now here's a look at the line-up:

The Witcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny

Panel Guests: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, Paul Bullion

Destinies collide when the cast and showrunner of Netflix's The Witcher draw cards from an enigmatic deck of fan questions that will determine the path of the panel and the immediate fate of the guests. But these are no ordinary cards – prepare for surprise reveals, backstage insights, and a dash of chaos as our panelists take us through their journey of filming Season 2.

CD PROJEKT RED's Memories from the Path: Stories Behind The Witcher Games

For over 13 years, the Witcher series of games has captured the imagination of gamers worldwide. Now, the developers behind the games discuss how they brought their immersive stories to life — before revisiting old memories, uncovering forgotten artifacts, and reminiscing about their favorite moments from the franchise

Geralt of T-Rivia

Panel Guests: Błażej Augustynek, Philipp Weber, Declan De Barra, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

It's a meeting of the Witcher masterminds as key creators of the Witcher games and The Witcher Netflix series team up to test their knowledge of the wider Witcher universe. In this pub quiz-style game, behind-the-scenes tidbits and spoilery sneak peeks are prized just as much as the correct answers.

CD PROJEKT RED's The Witcher: Beyond Video Games

Panel Guests: Rafał Jaki, Bartosz Sztybor, Łukasz Woźniak

From detective noir to dark horror — all the way to the Old World and beyond, prepare to experience The Witcher's expanded universe with the latest details on the upcoming comic books and board game inspired by the franchise!

Tales from the White Wolf: A Spotlight Conversation with Henry Cavill, hosted by Josh Horowitz

To close out WitcherCon, fans will hear from Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, who will sit down with moderator Josh Horowitz (MTV & Comedy Central host) for an in-depth conversation about fantasy, destiny, and the wider Witcher Universe. The White Wolf may even have a surprise or two in store…

