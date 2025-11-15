Posted in: BBC, Current News, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who, Murray Gold

Doctor Who Composer Gold "Wasn't Given a Choice to Leave" in 2017

Doctor Who Composer Murray Gold discusses being asked to leave the series in 2017 and whether he would continue as the show's composer.

Article Summary Murray Gold reveals he wasn't given a choice to leave Doctor Who as composer in 2017.

Chris Chibnall's showrunner era brought in Segun Akinola's new, electronic music style.

Gold returned with Russell T Davies in 2023, scoring themes for the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday.

The long-awaited Doctor Who Series 10 soundtrack by Gold is expected to get an official release.

It's easy to take Murray Gold's music for granted, as he became the soundtrack composer for Doctor Who when Russell T. Davies revived the series in 2005. Gone were the cheap, quick, synthesised sound cues of the classic series. Gold composed entire music themes and suites for The Doctor, the companions, and worlds, using a full orchestra, influenced by Mahler and various classical composers. His music for the series became a mainstay for kids who grew up on the revived series: emotional, mischievous, sentimental, and most of all, atmospheric. However, when Chris Chibnall took over as showrunner in 2018, Gold recently revealed that he was also removed as series composer after twelve years. It wasn't his choice to leave.

On the Who Knew?: A Doctor Who Podcast, was behind his decision to leave and come back, Gold told host Josh Carr, "Well, I wasn't given a choice in 2017. And I'll only say that. I don't blame Chris, and I completely understand." It "felt like a good time to go and focus on family," he added. "That was quite a fertile time. I ended up doing A Very English Scandal, Gentleman Jack, and Years and Years, which are, I want to say, classic shows of their time, and I would never have wanted to have missed out on either of those. And even It's a Sin, you know." You might note that A Very English Scandal, Years and Years, and It's a Sin were all series created and written by Davies.

Gold was replaced by Segun Akinola, who brought a more subdued, electronic sound to Jodie Whittaker's run as the Thirteenth Doctor. When Davies returned as showrunner in 2023, starting with the 60th Anniversary Specials starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, Gold also returned as series composer. He would also compose themes for Ncuti Gatwa's new Doctor, titled simply "15," and a theme for new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), called "A Month of Sundays."

When Carr asked if he would be willing to continue as series composer, Gold replied, "I never say no to Doctor Who." Meanwhile, Gold revealed that his soundtrack for the tenth season of the modern Doctor Who series will finally receive an official release.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!