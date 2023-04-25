The Witcher Season 3 Teaser, Key Art: This Summer, Everything Changes With Henry Cavill's final season set to premiere on June 29th, here's a look at the official teaser for Netflix's The Witcher Season 3.

It looks like this summer is going to be a big season of change for Henry Cavill's Geralt, Anya Chalotra's Yennefer, and Freya Allan's Ciri. On-screen, we have the third season of Netflix's The Witcher set to hit screens this June – and from what you're about to see from the following key art & teaser, it's also going to be a season that reminds Geralt that he knows how to feel fear. Of course, behind the scenes? Things are just as dramatic, with a ton of attention being paid to what will be Cavill's final season in the role (with Liam Hemsworth taking over after this season).

With the third season (and Cavill's final) set to hit screens on June 29th, here's a look at an official teaser trailer for Netflix's The Witcher (followed by some previous thoughts from series creator & showrunner Lauren Hissrich regarding what's to come):

Hissrich explained to EW that even though the upcoming season wasn't written with Cavill's departure in mind, the actor will see a "heroic sendoff" during his final run. In addition, Hissrich drops a tease about how this season impacts Geralt in such a way that it sets up a "new mission" for him in the fourth season. "Henry [Cavill] has given so much to the show, and so we want to honor that appropriately," Hissrich explained. "What is so interesting is that season 3, to me, is the closest thing that we've done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books," she added, referring to the season's partial adaptation of Time of Contempt. "Obviously, we can't do every page, but 'Time of Contempt' gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad. There's so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books."

And that means a number of opportunities for Cavill's Geralt to further grow as a character while setting up what's to come in the Hemsworth-starring fourth season. "Geralt's big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it's the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn't written to be that. Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He's a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that's an understatement," Hissrich added.