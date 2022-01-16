The Witcher Showrunner: "I Am Very Sorry to Those Who I've Hurt"

Over the past few days, we've been covering The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich's attempts to confront & "de-troll" someone who has issues with what they believe is a "militant feminist agenda" being forced onto the streamer's adaptation of the books & video games. To say that fans' reactions have been mixed would be an understatement (you can get caught up here and here), with some applauding Hissrich's efforts to confront this type of social media behavior head-on. Still, others see Hissrich's efforts as doing nothing more than giving another gatekeeper and their hateful speech a bigger spotlight and a larger microphone (check out our opinion article from yesterday where we discuss how we went from the former to the latter). Earlier today, Hissrich took to Twitter once again, this time to apologize and to clarify what her Twitter account will be moving forward (with Hissrich heading to London in a week to begin prep on Season 3).

Beginning the series of tweets with a retweet of a graphic explaining the "Paradox of Tolerance" by philosopher Karl Popper (essentially, that a tolerant society must never tolerate the intolerant- check out the graphic here) that she says was "posted to me a lot this week", offered an apology to those she hurt or who felt unsafe over the past few days. "The world can't be changed in 280 characters, and it can't be changed at all when people feel unsafe. I'm sorry I didn't see that," Hissrich added. Now here's a look at The Witcher showrunner's full message to the fans:

"A wise stranger also pointed out that my tweets were a form of this: I asked my followers to be tolerant, and then in the next breath, spoke of the things — hate speech, bigotry — that I personally would not tolerate on my page. I am very sorry to those who I've hurt. I do believe there's a need for dialogue with those who disagree, but Twitter is clearly not that space. The world can't be changed in 280 characters, and it can't be changed at all when people feel unsafe. I'm sorry I didn't see that," Hissrich tweeted earlier today. "[***], we're not done. I've got a lot more questions. And to all the people who've been brave enough to chat honestly with me in DMs — we're not done either. I clearly have some learning to do, and I'm grateful you've offered to help. But it won't be done here. Here will be reserved for ['The Witcher'] (that's always calm/balanced discourse, right?); pictures of cats; quotes from my kids; snarky responses; and uplifting the people/causes I believe in. And — thanks Karl Popper — my tolerance will have limits so don't be a hateful arsehole."