Posted in: Fox, streaming, TV | Tagged: ryan coogler, The X-Files

The X-Files: Sinners Cinematographer Reuniting with Ryan Coogler

Sinners cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw confirmed that she is reuniting with Ryan Coogler for The X-Files and offered some insights.

Article Summary Sinners cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw is reuniting with Ryan Coogler for The X-Files revival.

Arkapaw shares her excitement and commitment to honoring The X-Files legacy in the new series.

Ryan Coogler aims to balance nostalgia with a fresh, diverse cast for longtime and new X-Files fans.

Expect a mix of monster-of-the-week and mythology episodes in Coogler’s vision of The X-Files.

As fans of both The X-Files and filmmaker Ryan Coogler (Sinners), we've been keeping our radars fixed on anything and everything having to do with Coogler's revival of the fan-favorite series (more on that below). Thanks to Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, we've got yet another reason to be psyched. Near the end of her interview, Academy Award-nominated Sinners cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw confirmed that she is reuniting with Coggler for The X-Files. In addition, Arkapaw shared that she and Coogler have already discussed the project and that it was "very exciting." Though a fan, Arkapaw noted that she wasn't a "super fan" but wanted to make sure that they were doing right by them with the new series, adding that she was "revisiting it now."

Here's a look at the podcast episode where Arkapaw touches on her involvement with Coogler's The X-Files, kicking in at around the final five minutes:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The X-Files/Ryan Coogler: A Timeline of Updates

In March 2023, The X-Files creator Chris Carter told Michelle Eliot on CBC's On The Coast that Coogler was looking to take on the franchise: "I just spoke to a young man… Ryan Coogler… who is going to remount 'The X-Files' with a diverse cast. So he's got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory." Flashing ahead to February 2024, Carter confirmed during the opening of his Los Angeles art exhibit that he would not be a part of the reboot/spinoff series. "Only as a cheerleader. They don't need my blessing. 20th Century Fox and Disney own the show. They are free to do with it what they believe. I'm honored that they came to me and asked me not for my permission but my blessing."

Though spoiler lockdown kept him from sharing details, Carter confirmed that he had spoken with Coogler about the new series' approach. "I'm not supposed to be talking about it, according to Disney. But I'll tell you, yes. I've had a conversation with him. Yes, he likes to go with a diverse cast. And he's got some good ideas." Two months later, in April 2024, Carter would offer his thoughts on why he believed Coogler's reboot/spinoff could run into some difficulties.

Also in April 2024, Gillian Anderson checked in with NBC's TODAY to promote her Netflix film Scoop. Beginning at around the 4:05 mark in the clip above, Anderson praised Coogler's directorial work, adding that his approach was an interesting way to bring the franchise back. Anderson would go on to reveal that this was the first time that she had been asked about a return since she finished with the franchise, when she could say that she would consider it, because of Coogler's involvement. While that's far from a definitive answer, Anderson did add, "Maybe I'll pop in for a little somethin'-somethin'."

"That's what's immediately next," Coogler shared during the podcast interview that was released in early April 2025. "I've been excited about that for a long time, and I'm fired up to get back to it." In terms of the vibe that they're looking for with the episodes, Coogler added, "You know, some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really fucking scary." From there, Coogler confirmed that he has spoken with "the great Gillian Anderson," adding that she was "amazing" and "incredible. He added that he was excited to see her in Tron: Ares (noting that he spoke with Anderson as she was nearing the end of filming) and that he was going with a "fingers crossed" approach when it comes to Anderson possibly being involved with his "X-Files" project. In terms of what he's looking to do with the franchise, Coogler is looking to do right by the long-running fans while making the show's universe accessible to new fans. Aiming to "make something really great," Coogler added that he wanted "something for the real for the real 'X-Files" fans" that would also "maybe find some new ones."

In April 2025, Anderson offerd some more insight into the conversations, and if she was still open to the possibility of potentially being involved. "I spoke to him, and what I said was, 'If anyone were to do it, I think you are the perfect person and best of luck, call me,'" Anderson shared during an interview on ITV1's This Morning (which you can check out above), where she was promoting her newest film, The Salt Path. "At some point, if the phone rings, it's good, and it feels like the right time, perhaps," Anderson added, keeping the door slightly open to the possibility of a return to the franchise.

"Like my relationship with 'Rocky' with my dad, 'The X-Files' is one of those things with my mom," Coogler shared with Variety about his mother, Joselyn, during the Cinespia screening of Sinners at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in October 2025. "My mom means the world to me — she's actually here tonight — so this is a big one for me. I want to do right by her and the fans. My mom has read some of the stuff I wrote for it. She's fired up." As for rumors that Danielle Deadwyler (HBO's Station Eleven) is being considered for a role, Coogler laughed and added, "I can neither confirm nor deny" (as was the case when asked about Anderson and/or David Duchovny being involved).

Thanks to Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, December 2025 brought even more insight into the project. From his personal connection with the original series to his views on how it has impacted pop culture ever since, Coogler makes it clear that he's "hyped" about doing right by the series. In addition, Coogler reveals that he had a chance to speak with veteran "X-Files" writer Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad, Pluribus) about making the transition from film to television, and how the revival series will be a mix of standalone and overarching mythology episodes, while also confirming that The X-Files will happen before Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 3."

"That show is what I used to watch with my mom, bro. It's one of the most beautiful American television shows ever made, I think. It's the story, because, you know, Chris Carter tells you he was trying to make 'Kolchak the Night Stalker,' you know what I'm saying? And for me, that's what it's all about. It's like when you, as an artist, when you [try to] capture something that you were influenced by and you make something totally new. Anytime you watch a TV show or movie where there's a skeptic paired with a believer and they're trying to solve a case, like, you know, 'True Detective' season one, for instance," Coogler shared, noting the influence that the "X-Files" has had on film and television following it.

"That's the show that gave us Vince Gilligan, bro, you know what I'm saying? I got a chance to talk to Vince Gilligan, and get advice on how to make television, you know what I mean? " Coogler continued "I'm hyped, bro." Ad for whether the revival series will contain solo stories or "mythology" episodes, Coogler shared that viewers can expect a mix – just like the original series. "I mean, it wouldn't be "X-Files' if we didn't do both, you know? We intend on having both 'monsters of the week" and the overarching conspiracy," Coogler added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!