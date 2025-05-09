Posted in: BBC, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Thomas & Friends, thomas the tank engine

Thomas & Friends: Ringo Starr-Narrated OG Pilot Restored, Released

In honor of Thomas the Tank Engine's 80th anniversary, the original Sir Ringo Starr-narrated 1983 pilot for Thomas & Friends was released.

In honor of the famous talking tank engine franchise's 80th anniversary, fans of Thomas the Tank Engine were in for a special treat this afternoon. Originally filmed in 1983, a rediscovered and restored version of the pilot episode of Thomas & Friends has been posted live on the Thomas & Friends YouTube channel. Titled "Down The Mine," the original test episode was produced on 35mm film and was updated digitally for its release. If the voice sounds familiar, it should because it's none other than The Beatles' Sir Ringo Starr – with a slightly different take on the show's theme by longtime series composer Mike O'Donnell.

"I think that you can see that there's teething problems that they would have had had they not done that [the pilot]," shared Ian McCue, series producer on the show from 2010 to 2020, noting how they "stumbled across" the footage in storage and how they "had to piece it together with great love and care" the original look at the series. "It was a very smart move to do that and to make sure everything was good for when they started season one." McCue added, "So obviously smoke coming from behind Thomas's face plate, and I know that, having talked to some of the crew that worked on it, they had problems with the radio control devices not getting through the actual engine builds. But I think there's a sort of a lovely charm and innocence about it, and I think even as a pilot, as a test piece, it still has that lovely, classic, timeless story to it, and the voices, everything is just so delightful."

Making his first appearance in the book world in 1945, Thomas was later adapted for television in a series that ran from 1984 to 2021 – and is still a very popular character to this day. "Over the years, it's built up this amazing fandom, but we keep thinking about our next generation of Thomas fans, and keep it relevant for today," McCure explained regarding Thomas's enduring popularity, attributing timeless themes as a key reason. "But we always remember the themes, the messages of friendship and teamwork and communication, and just make sure they're just fun, wholesome adventures, and it's a trusted show. I think parents actually enjoy the fact that they could leave their children to watch Thomas without any concern."

