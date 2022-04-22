Three Busy Debras Unleash "Mission: Deb-Possible": Season 2 Preview

We don't know about you but if you're like us then you're pretty excited to see the levels of Debra in your life rise to a "Spinal Tap"-respecting 11 beginning this Sunday. That's when the second season of Adult Swim's Three Busy Debras (Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari & Alyssa Stonoha) returns to grace our screens. And just to make sure you're properly pre-Debra-ing, we've got a look at our Debras shifting into "Mission: Impossible" mode when their milk flow runs dry (more on that in a second). But they're Debras which means that no mission is impossible. So instead, let's go with, "Mission: Deb-Possible." Yeah, we like the sound of that…

Created by series stars Honig, Jouhari, and Stonoha, Three Busy Debras shines a spotlight on the surreal day-to-day lives of three deranged housewives, all named Debra, in their affluent suburban town of Lemoncurd, Connecticut. The trio first developed the project as a play before shifting to a web series, with Adult Swim ordering a pilot in 2018 and giving the okay for a series the following year. Now here's a look at just how Debra our Debras are willing to go when the leadership of Lemoncurd makes the mistake of thinking that the Debras are just like everyone else. Such disrespect must be met with an appropriate Debra response:

Now here's a look at what our Debras have in store for us with a look back at the two previously-released trailers, followed by an earlier preview for the second season, with Three Busy Debras taking over Adult Swim on Sunday, April 24 (and the following day on HBO Max):

Three Busy Debras follows three very busy women who are all named Debra. They live in the affluent suburb of Lemoncurd and do lots of interesting activities, which keep them very busy. Three Busy Debras is created by and stars Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha, who serve as executive producers alongside Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing of Paper Kite Productions. Anna Dokoza executive produces and directs the series. Produced by Alive and Kicking, Inc.

