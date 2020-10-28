Tiny Toons Looniversity Nets 2-Season Series Order from HBO Max, CN

With WarnerMedia bringing oversight of kids programming at HBO Max under the Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics banner comes a slew of new series orders- in particular, one that brings Babs, Buster Bunny, and the rest of Acme Acres back to our screen and… in college?!? HBO Max and Cartoon Network have given Warner Bros. Animation, Amblin Television, and executive producer Steven Spielberg a two-season, straight-to-series order for their "Tiny Toon Adventures" reboot, Tiny Toons Looniversity.

The series follows Babs, Buster, and the gang's comedic ambitions all the way to Acme Looniversity, the esteemed institution of higher high-jinks learning, where young dreamers become professional toons. Here they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes. "Tiny Toons Looniversity will capture all the clever, subversive and smart humor that made Tiny Toon Adventures such a standout series," said Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. "Fans old and new will love to laugh at and with these characters all over again."

Produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation, Tiny Toons Looniversity has tapped Clint LaVigne, VP Television at Amblin Television, and Audrey Diehl, SVP Series at Warner Bros. Animation, to oversee the daily creative affairs of the series. Spielberg is set to executive produce alongside Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, as well as Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, Amblin Television Co-Presidents. "These smart, hilarious and cheeky characters have left an indelible impression on the childhoods of so many," Falvey and Frank expressed in a statement. "We're thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Warner Bros. Animation, HBO Max and Cartoon Network to reimagine the Tiny Toons for new audiences, and we know that fans of the original series will be just as excited to share the show with their children as they will be to revisit a childhood favorite."

Additional projects announced for HBO Max and Cartoon Network on Wednesday include Unicorn: Warriors Eternal from Genndy Tartakovsky and three projects from bestselling children's book author, illustrator, and playwright Mo Willems: Unlimited Squirrels!, Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Special, and Cat the Cat's Show the Show Show with YOU the YOU!.