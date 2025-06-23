Posted in: TV | Tagged: doctor who, russell t davies, tip toe

Tip Toe: Russell T Davies Completes Writing Scripts for New Series

Now that Doctor Who is behind him (for the moment?), Russell T Davies revealed that he has finished writing Tip Toe, his new Channel 4 drama.

Now that Doctor Who is over for the time being, to the moaning and gnashing of teeth of disgruntled fans, showrunner Russell T Davies announced he has finished writing the scripts of his new Channel 4 drama Tip Toe. This being the age of social media, Davies posted a photo of the title page of the fifth and final episode of the series on his Instagram. Casting will begin shortly, and production on the series will begin later this year.

"I used to walk into rooms and go, ta-daa! Now I walk on tip toe. In case I get seen."

Russell T Davies' previous Channel 4 drama was the extraordinary and critically acclaimed It's A Sin, which powerfully examined the devastating human story behind the 1980s AIDS crisis and went on to become Channel 4's biggest ever instant boxset on streaming. That and the emotional toil of the COVID Lockdown may have been what drove Davies to return to run Doctor Who. Now, in Tip Toe, Davies will explore the most corrosive forces facing the LGBTQ+ community today, examining the danger as prejudice creeps back into our lives. Problems we thought were long-gone are returning, toughened and weaponised, until no one knows truth from lies anymore.

The five-part Tip Toe will follow Leo and Clive, who live next door to each other in Manchester. Leo runs a bar on Canal Street, and Clive's an electrician with two teenage sons. But just as life should be settling down, the world around them is growing more tense. Words become weapons, opinions become radicalised, and gradually, two neighbours become deadly enemies in a tense, suburban thriller which challenges everything we consider to be safe. The series, populated with a cast of vibrant characters and underscored with Davies' trademark wit and deft humour, is an urgent yet gripping tale that brings a spotlight to bear on the re-emergence of an incipient threat.

You can probably draw an emotional and thematic throughline from It's a Sin to the last two series of Doctor Who to Tip Toe when it finally premieres. It would be more interesting to take the Disney+ era of Doctor Who not on its own, but as part of the continuum of Davies examining the sociopolitical mood that the LGBTQ community in the UK has been living under in the 2020s. Tip Toe will probably premiere on Channel 4 in the UK in 2026. A North American streamer will be announced at a later date.

