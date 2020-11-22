Titans: Anna Diop Posts New Piece in Starfire Season 3 Reveal Puzzle

It looks like the third time's the charm for HBO Max's Titans, who's been teasing a reveal of Starfire's (Anna Diop) third-season look (similar to how Curran Walters' Jason Todd/Red Hood look was rolled out) over the past 24 hours- with the full reveal scheduled for Monday, November 23. Now, we're not only getting a third piece of the puzzle (courtesy of Diop) but one that actually has a face to go with the rest of the Titan we've seen so far. In her Instagram post, the actor also gives props to the work done by concept artist Gina DeDomenico, costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, and the team from Team LJ Supersuits.

Here's your look at Starfire in full Titans season 3 glory:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Diop (@the_annadiop)

Just to make sure that your scorecard is completely up-to-date before Monday's full reveal, here's a look at the previous-released two pieces to the puzzle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gina DeDomenico Flanagan (@illustratedbygina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team LJ Supersuits (@ljsupersuits)

The third season of HBO Max's Titans will see some serious changes for the series aside from Walters's turn as Jason "Red Hood" Todd, with the action shifting to Gotham and Dr. Jonathan Crane (and Scarecrow?) and Commissioner Barbara Gordon entering the scene. Of course, there's also that matter of a certain "dead" Titan making a return. Executive producer Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections.

"It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely" explore.

Walker also wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), and Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.