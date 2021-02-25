Titans: New Blackfire S03 Costume Reveal Puzzle Piece Comes Into Play

Looks like the clues continued even after we crashed for a few precious minutes of sleep last night. Yesterday, Team LJ Supersuits (the fine folks behind Curran Walters' Jason Todd/Red Hood and Anna Diop's new Starfire costumes) posted a teaser "puzzle piece" for a full reveal of Damaris Lewis's new Blackfire look for the third season of HBO Max's Titans on Thursday. Following that, Costume Concept Artist Gina DeDomenico shared a second piece to the puzzle- and now? Lewis was able to slip out a third piece to the puzzle that on one hand doesn't leave much left to the imagination. On the other hand, it's already looking like another quality job from Team LJ Supersuits and DeDomenico, and fans should rightfully be excited for how the final product's set to turn out.

Here's a look at the original post from Lewis along with a better look at the newest clue, with the big reveal set for later today:

Executive producer Greg Walker wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), and Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.