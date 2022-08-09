Titans S04 BTS Looks; Joseph Morgan Offers "Originals" Fans A Tease

Welcome back to our look at how things are going with production on the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans, which comes at a good time considering how dire things have been in and around the streamer over the past few weeks as Warner Bros. Discovery continues rolling out its "master plan." This time around, we have a double-shot of updates. First up, Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger, aka Brother Blood) took to Instagram Stories to share some spoiler-free news with a bit of a riddle attached. In the clip, Morgan explains that although he's tired, the feeling is tempered by the fact that he learned that one of the final episodes of Titans will be directed by someone from The Originals who he worked with "a lot," someone who's "really good," and responsible for some of his favorite "Originals" episodes.

But just to be clear? Morgan didn't say it was necessarily the fourth season finale:

Meanwhile, in case you missed it? Director Nicholas Copus shared two looks behind the scenes of filming. In the first Instagram post (which you can check out here), we see the director in action with someone you should recognize. Following that, we have a look at Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy) and Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy) apparently getting hustled at Uno by Krypto (and you can check that out here).

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger, aka Brother Blood, is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem, is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.

Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.