Titans Season 3: Preparing a "Complicated Set Up" for Curran Walters

A new day means a new update on the third season of HBO Max's Titans and once again, it involves director of photography and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski– and (indirectly) Curran Walters aka Jason Todd aka Red Hood. The last time we checked in, Mojsovski confirmed that the first day of filming on the third season's fifth episode was underway. On Wednesday, we got a look at Mojsovski along with cinematographers Jon Joffin and Fraser Brown on set and working up a "complicated set up" involving Walters.

It's a fun self-deprecating story that's another example of just how great of a tour guide Mojsovski's been during production. Our biggest speculation takeaway from the post, though? When we read "complicated set up" and know that it's the fifth episode of the season, we're thinking Walters' Jason Todd is already in "Red Hood mode."

Along with some serious upgrades to Walters and Anna Diop's looks, the third season of HBO Max's Titans will see some serious changes for the series, with the action shifting to Gotham and Dr. Jonathan Crane (and Scarecrow?) and Commissioner Barbara Gordon entering the scene. Of course, there's also that matter of a certain "dead" Titan making a return. Executive producer Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections.

"It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely" explore.

Walker also wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), and Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.