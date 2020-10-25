Titans Season 3: Red Hood First-Look Being Teased for This Monday

We're taking an important break from stalking Titans director of photography and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski's (who also directed Season 2, Episode 9 episode "Atonement") social media accounts for updates on production for some very important news. Remember when we learned that the third season was moving to Gotham, introducing Dr. Jonathan Crane (and Scarecrow?) and Commissioner Barbara Gordon, bringing Conor Leslie's Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl back from the dead, and taking Curran Walters's Jason Todd down the road to becoming Red Hood? Well, it looks like we're going to be getting something on October 26, based on what Walters posted on Saturday (and is now being shared by other WarnerMedia/DC universe accounts.

In the brief video clip, we see a logo for the series with the logo for "Red Hood" breaking into the video. Following that, we see other shapes breaking into the clip before "10.26.2020" appears. Specialty Costume Designer Laura Jean Shannon and her team from Team LJ Supersuits, Costume Concept Artist Greg Hopwood, and Owner and Lead Artist of Creative Character Engineering Andrew Clement were tagged in the post, which we're taking as a ten-ton hint that we're getting some Red Hood Visuals (could the shapes be part of the costume design or logo?). Here's a look at the post:

EP Greg Walker is interested in looking into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) would return this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage." As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely" explore.

