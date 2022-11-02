Titans Season 4 Character Posters; Titus Welliver Talks Lex Luthor

With less than a day to go until Season 4 Part 1 starts hitting streaming screens, we have two very excellent updates on HBO Max's Titans Season 4. First up, we have a new set of character profile posters focusing on our heroes and a sense of night/dark duality: Brenton Thwaites' Nightwing, Anna Diop's Starfire, Ryan Potter's Beast Boy, Teagan Croft's Raven, and Joshua Orpin's Conner/Superboy. Following that, Titus Welliver (Bosch) discusses Lex Luthor's motivations and dealing with his own mortality. And just to be safe, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign in case you're looking to go as spoiler-free as possible.

As we've already seen from the trailer, teasers & preview images released, Welliver's Lex Luthor is looking for a family reunion with Connor (Joshua Orpin)- and for a very good reason. "He's dying. He's got a terminal illness that even he, with all his power and knowledge, can't stop. So there is a burning desire for him to finally connect with Connor," Welliver shared during an interview with TVLine. But that doesn't mean viewers should be expecting "Kinder & Gentler Lex" anytime soon.

"This is not to suggest that this is a 'soft' Lex Luthor or anything like that. What's important to me when tackling something where the source material is out there, particularly with an iconic character like Luthor, is to maintain the integrity of who he is," the actor added. "But this is a Lex Luthor who's examining the reality of his mortality, which is something he has probably always thought he could beat. But he has no superpowers, and even his genius can't prevent this, so he is craving this connection with Connor in the hope that, I think subtextually, is his form of restitution for all the s**t that he has done."

HBO Max's Titans Season 4: What We Learned at NYCC

Heading into NYCC, the series was teasing some big Season 4 news to come out of its panel. Well, Walker and series stars Thwaites, Ryan Potter & Orpin did not disappoint. First up, Diop showed up virtually to announce when the series would be premiering. And then we got our first official teaser, one that teases the coming of none other than… Brother Blood!

Here's a look at Diop making the official date announcement:

In this preview, we get a look at Welliver's Lex Luthor. Since we know part of the season will be set in Metropolis, it was only a matter of time before Lex would become a less "absentee father" in Conner's life. And now, Lex is looking for a family reunion. Here's a look at Lex taking the passive-aggressive route (with an emphasis on "aggressive") to let it be known that he wants some quality time with Superboy:

And in this fourth season preview, we see what happens when the magic of Franka Potente's May Bennett/Mother Mayhem takes on our heroes in the following smackdown:

And here's a look back at the first preview that was released prior to the show's NYCC panel, with Nightwing (Thwaites) and Tim (Jay Lycurgo) taking on ninjas: