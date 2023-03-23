Titans Season 4: Here's a Better Look at Jay Lycurgo's Robin Costume With HBO Max's Titans kicking off its final run on April 13, here's how Jay Lycurgo's Robin costume went from cool concept to cool reality.

To say that there was a lot for fans of HBO Max's Titans to process after the release of the official trailer for the series' final run of episodes would be a dramatic understatement. But as much as Teagan Croft's Rachel/White Raven and Joshua Orpin's Conner Kent embracing more of his Luthor side & teaming with Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan), there was something a little extra about seeing Jay Lycurgo's Tim Drake in full-on "Robin mode" (even getting trained by Curran Walters' Jason Todd/Red Hood). Helping Lycurgo build the excitement ahead of April 13th were the fine folks at Team LJ Supersuits, with Costume Concept Artist Greg Hopwood and Specialty Costume Designer Laura Jean Shannon teaming up for what is possibly the best take on Robin's costume yet. Now, we're getting a better look at how the costume made the jump from concept to reality, as well as a spec sheet on the costume's particulars – take a look:

With the final episodes set to hit screens on April 13th, here's a look back at the official trailer for the final run of HBO Max's Titans that was released on Wednesday, followed by a look at the official overview.

In the midseason premiere, the Titans – with the exception of Gar – are returned to the place they had vanished, the Temple of Trigon, only to find Sebastian and Mother Mayhem are no longer there. The Titans rush to find them before Sebastian summons Trigon, their pursuit leading them to a mysterious town whose populace is hiding a deep secret. Along the way, the Titans come across a prophecy that may require Kory to make a huge sacrifice to save the world, but Dick's feelings for Kory surface, and he refuses to let her die. In the final episodes, the Titans enter into an epic battle to save both Kory and the world. Gar goes on a quest of self-discovery, attempting to find his true purpose and to save his friends. Rachel embraces darker powers while Conner, struggling with his Lex Luthor side, goes his own way to defeat Sebastian. Tim and Bernard's growing feelings for each other become increasingly difficult to resist, and when Bernard's life is threatened, Tim finally becomes the hero he has always strived to be.