Titans Season 4: Teagan Croft's White Raven Gets Official Images

If there's one thing that HBO Max's DC's Titans has gotten very good at over the past two seasons, it's the way they formally roll out official looks at either new characters in their respective costumes or at current characters getting major costume upgrades. And it's some of the latter that we're getting today, with two official images showing off Teagan Croft's Rachel in her very cool "White Raven" look. As fans await word on Season 4 Part 2, they're a nice reminder that there's still a ton of action on the way.

And here's a look at the Instagram post from earlier today offering those looks at Croft's White Raven:

So About That Rumored Stargirl/Titans Crossover…

Back in September, DC's Stargirl star Brec Bassinger posted to Instagram, "Omg, so crazy running into my friends in Toronto. Crazy coicindence. cRaZy. #dcstargirl Xo," and included an image of herself in the full suit along with Stargirl creator/EP Geoff Johns, Titans star Ryan Potter (Gar/Beast Boy) and director Eric Dean Seaton. That seemed to confirm unofficial set photos circulating on social media that showed a crossover on the way between The CW's now-canceled series and HBO Max's streaming series. When asked by Collider back in November about the post and the rumors, Titans showrunner Greg Walker added a bit more fuel to the fire. "I left Toronto, and Geoff came up to work on episode 407, and then crazy stuff started happening. Geoff works in mysterious ways. I haven't seen the episode yet," Walker shared. "So I'm waiting to see exactly what's going on. But we'd be lucky to have Stargirl if we got her on our show. I'm a huge fan of the series and what Geoff has done, and Brec's amazing, so that's all I know. There is the kind of secret rogue units of Titans working without my knowledge."

And then, it seemed like The Flash Podcast nearly got Johns to crack. Discussing the series finale with Bassinger and Johns, the show's creator & showrunner was asked about the growing buzz surrounding a possible crossover. "I will get in so much trouble at this point [laughs]. I can't say anything but, 'never the end.'" When the host attempted to rephrase the question to see if characters from DC's Stargirl could "live on" through shows like Titans or HBO Max's Doom Patrol, Johns apparently wasn't willing to take the bait, responding, "You didn't ask it differently enough, I'm sorry, I can't answer that! [laughs]." Of course, there's that matter of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" to consider, in which the ending showed Courtney/Stargirl set up on Earth-2 while the Titans are living on Earth-8 & the Doom Patrol family (another rumored crossover) on Earth-21. Start speculating now on how this could jump-start a very interesting streaming universe. Now here's a look back at Bassinger's post from September, where she dropped that ten-ton tease: