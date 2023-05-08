Titans Series Finale Images Find Our Heroes in a Bloody Face-Off It all comes down to this: the Titans vs Brother Blood. Here's a look at the series finale preview images released for the HBO Max series.

As much as you've heard the expression beaten to death over the years, it really does apply to the season finale of HBO Max's DC's Titans. Because "Titans Forever" (at least, that's the title being rumbled about) isn't just a wrap-up of the fourth season – it's also a wrap-up for the beloved series. And this finale has raised the stakes in a big way, as it's going to take all of our Titans running at full power to have a chance to stop Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan). Did we happen to mention that the big bad has summoned Trigon? And not the one from Teen Titans GO? Well, no one ever said that our heroes weren't going to go out in a blaze of glory – one way or another…

As the series reaches its end, here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for HBO Max's Titans Season 4:

In the midseason premiere, the Titans – with the exception of Gar – are returned to the place they had vanished, the Temple of Trigon, only to find Sebastian and Mother Mayhem are no longer there. The Titans rush to find them before Sebastian summons Trigon, their pursuit leading them to a mysterious town whose populace is hiding a deep secret. Along the way, the Titans come across a prophecy that may require Kory to make a huge sacrifice to save the world, but Dick's feelings for Kory surface, and he refuses to let her die. In the final episodes, the Titans enter into an epic battle to save both Kory and the world. Gar goes on a quest of self-discovery, attempting to find his true purpose and to save his friends. Rachel embraces darker powers while Conner, struggling with his Lex Luthor side, goes his own way to defeat Sebastian. Tim and Bernard's growing feelings for each other become increasingly difficult to resist, and when Bernard's life is threatened, Tim finally becomes the hero he has always strived to be.

Titans S04E09 "Dude, Where's My Gar?": Gar Across The Multiverse

During the course of S04E09 "Dude, Where's My Gar?", Gar (Ryan Potter) follows up his entering the Red during the midseason finale by traveling throughout the animal realm – which leads to him connecting with the Multiverse. And that's when things got really interesting. While Potter/Bassinger having a moment to connect on a personal level was a highlight, our inner fanboy was feasting on everything else swirling around Gar. We had Grant Gustin's Barry Allen from the Arrowverse's The Flash, Swamp Thing (from the DC Universe series – remember DC Universe?), Zachary Levi's Shazam, Beast Boy from Teen Titans GO! declaring his love for waffles, Harley Quinn from her HBO Max animated series, The WB/The CW Superman prequel series Smallville, Superman (1978), Batman (1966), and… of course… Gar landed back home with his original small-screen DCU fam Doom Patrol, also ending its HBO Max run.

But it was an appearance from Morrison that was definitely the headline of this scene, looking in at Morrison at work – until Morrison realizes he's being watched. Walking towards the screen, Morrison looks out to Gar (and us) to let us know that he sees us – wanting to know if we can see him. If you're a comic book fan, then you know why the appearance was so perfect. With Titans touching upon the Red, we have a direct connection to the DC Comics character Animal Man – a character that Morrison had an epic run on that's still taught in comics history & theory classes to this day. And Morrison breaking the "fourth wall" is a technique he used to masterful effect during his run on the comic.