TNT Championship Changes Hands on Thrilling, Unfair AEW Dynamite

Scorpio Sky is the new TNT Champion following a huge win that capped off a stellar episode of AEW Dynamite, and The Chadster is literally beside himself about it.

The win for Sky marked a massive shift from his previous win a little over a month earlier. When Sky won the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara for the first time on the March 9th episode of AEW Dynamite, he was a heel defeating a popular babyface to win the title. But things soon went sour for Guevara as the fans turned on him for his public displays of affection with real-life girlfriend Tay Conti, so that by the time Guevara won the title back from Sky at Battle of the Belts on April 15th, he was a full-blown heel while Sky, his partner Ethan Page, and manager Dan Lambert had become extremely unlikely de facto babyfaces.

AEW quickly adjusted their booking, and last night on Dynamite, Sky defeated Guevara in a ladder match to win the title as a triumphant babyface, with the crowd on the edge of their seats for an exciting ending sequence involving interference from Conti, Lambert, and Paige Van Zant, where it looked like Guevara might steal the win from Sky at any moment. Now, both Sky and Guevara are more over in opposite roles than either one was before the series of matches, and The Chadster is just so cheesed off about the whole thing.

Here's why Scorpio Sky winning the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara in a thrilling ladder match was just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has ever done for it. In WWE, if the crowd turns on a wrestler, the company doesn't just roll over and give the fans what they want. WWE isn't going to be bullied by its fans and in fact has an extremely adversarial relationship with them, which is obviously how it's supposed to be. WWE would have tried multiple tactics to force the crowd to accept Guevara as champ, such as inserting fake crowd noise to make it seem like people are cheering him or having the announcers explain that the fans are just having some fun by booing the wrong person. But no, AEW gave in to its fans right away, showing that Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about pro wrestling, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.

