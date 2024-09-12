Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Lara Croft, Tomb raider

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Poster/Images; Trailer Next Week

Here's a new poster and images for Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft - with the trailer set for next week's Geeked Week.

With Legendary Television and Netflix's Hayley Atwell -starring Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft set to hit screens on October 10th, Netflix is getting the word out early that next week's Geeked Week will be bringing some serious "Tomb Raider" goodness. Picking up after the events of the video game's "Survivor" trilogy (Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider), the series finds Lara abandoning her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. However, Lara (Atwell) must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs – where she will be forced to confront her true self and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become. Joining Atwell (Lara Croft) are Allen Maldonado (Zip) and Earl Baylon (reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the video game) – and now we have an official key art poster and some additional preview images to pass along. But make sure to mark down Thursday, September 19th – that's the huge finale wrap-up to Netflix's Geeked Week that includes a live fan event live-streaming from Atlanta – and the release of the official trailer for the animated series.

Here's a look back at the date announcement teaser released back in June – with the series itself debuting on October 10th:

From Legendary Television, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is executive produced and written by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja). Executive producers include dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog, Life is Strange), along with Timothy I. Stevenson; Jacob Robinson (Skull Island) under his company Tractor Pants; Dallas Dickinson and Noah Hughes for Crystal Dynamics; and Howard Bliss and Jen Chambers. Powerhouse Animation is the animation studio, with Brad Graeber serving as executive producer.

