Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2: Here's Our S02E02 Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Season 2 Episode 2: "Fan Mail and Old-Timey Organ Music."

Article Summary Georgie struggles with jealousy as Mandy gains attention as the new weekend weather girl in Season 2, Episode 2.

Connor turns to Jim for help when tasked with playing the organ at the high school baseball game.

Preview includes official episode overview, sneak peek videos, and detailed storyline teasers for "Fan Mail and Old-Timey Organ Music".

Get an early look at what’s coming up with overviews and images for Episodes 3 and 4 this season on CBS.

In this week's episode of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring "Young Sheldon" spinoff, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Georgie (Jordan) isn't a fan of all the attention that weekend weather anchor Mandy (Osment) is getting from other men around the town. Meanwhile, Jim (Will Sasso) tries to help Connor (Dougie Baldwin) with a musical dilemma. With that in mind, we have an official overview, image gallery, and four sneak peeks at S02E02: "Fan Mail and Old-Timey Organ Music." Following that, we have overviews and images for S02E03: "A Will and a Dead Man's Wife" (Oct. 30th) and S02E04: "Dirty Hands and a Barbed-Wire Fence" (Nov. 6th).

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Eps. 2-4 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 2: "Fan Mail and Old-Timey Organ Music" – Georgie's upset when Mandy's new role as weekend weather girl gets her more attention from the men in town, and Connor turns to Jim for help when he's asked to play the organ at the high school baseball game. Story by Steve Holland & Nadiya Chettiar and teleplay by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 3: "A Will and a Dead Man's Wife" – Georgie's not ready for his mother to start dating again. Meanwhile, Jim and Audrey struggle to make their wills. Story by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick and teleplay by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 4: "Dirty Hands and a Barbed-Wire Fence" – Georgie's upset when Mandy's new role as weekend weather girl gets her more attention from the men in town, and Connor turns to Jim for help when he's asked to play the organ at the high school baseball game. Story by Steve Holland & Yael Glouberman and teleplay by Steven Molaro & Chuck Lorre, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!