Tommy and Tuppence: BritBox Greenlights New Agatha Christie Adapt

BritBox and BBC Studios announced a new Tommy and Tuppence series featuring Agatha Christie's fun-loving, mystery-solving couple.

Article Summary BritBox and BBC Studios greenlight a new Tommy & Tuppence mystery series set in modern-day Hampstead.

The six-part Agatha Christie adaptation is penned by playwright Phoebe Eclair-Powell in her TV drama debut.

Lookout Point, producers of Happy Valley and Gentlemen Jack, will produce in partnership with Agatha Christie Limited.

Tommy and Tuppence's legendary romance and sleuthing get a playful, contemporary twist in this fresh reboot.

BritBox has signed on to co-produce Tommy and Tuppence, a six-part contemporary adaptation of the Agatha Christie novels and short stories featuring the fun-loving mystery-solving couple. The series will be produced by Lookout Point, the company behind Happy Valley and Gentlemen Jack, and is part of BBC Studios, in association with Agatha Christie Limited. The series is written by Phoebe Eclair-Powell (The Road Trip, Harm) in her first drama series commission for television. Christie wrote five Tommy and Tuppence books, and there were two previous TV series featuring the characters, both titled Partners in Crime, in 1983 and 2015.

In the first contemporary English language television series adaptation of Agatha Christie's stories, Tommy and Tuppence are a detective duo for the ages. They fall in love, fall out of it, and tumble back in, all while solving some thrilling, entertaining mysteries along the way. Robert Schildhouse, President of BritBox North America and General Manager, BritBox International, shared, "Tommy & Tuppence is a contemporary twist on Agatha Christie's beloved sleuthing duo. With Phoebe Eclair-Powell's superb writing and Lookout Point's stellar production team, this series promises to be a fun blend of romance and mystery. We can't wait for BritBox audiences to fall in love with Tommy and Tuppence all over again as they navigate murder, mystery, and mischief."

Katie Draper, Executive Producer for Lookout Point, added, "We're delighted to be working with BritBox and Agatha Christie Limited on this contemporary adaptation of Tommy and Tuppence, set in Hampstead. Phoebe's wonderful scripts combine screwball comedy, playful romance, and thrilling murder to bring an exhilarating modern-day twist to Christie's iconic detective duo." Phoebe Eclair-Powell, writer, said, "As an Agatha Christie superfan, this job is a dream come true. I am eternally grateful to James Prichard and Agatha Christie Limited for having me on board. With the excellent teams at Lookout Point and BritBox, who are clear Christie fans too, it's a perfect combination. Christie's detective duo are witty, sharp and raring to solve lots and lots of murders whilst asking if they should really be more than just Partners in Crime…To bring Tommy and Tuppence into the twenty-first century is truly an honour."

Robert Schildhouse, Jon Farrar, and Stephen Nye commissioned the six-part series on behalf of BritBox as a co-production with BBC Studios. Laura Lankester, Katie Draper, and Louise Mutter from Lookout Point, along with James Prichard from Agatha Christie Limited, also executive produce. Production is scheduled to begin later this year, with additional casting announcements expected soon.

