Tony Khan's Big Announcement: Not Streaming, Tour, or Video Game?

AEW Dynamite is live tonight on TBS, and everyone is waiting to find out: what is Tony Khan's huge announcement? Khan has been teasing the announcement for weeks now, calling it "a big business deal," "massive," "big and important," and "a little bit different than anything we've done before." It would also be a move that would appeal to AEW's base.

Speculation on what exactly the announcement could be has been as rampant as Tony Khan's hyperbole. Following a pre-Revolution media conference call hosted by Khan today, it's pretty clear which of those heavily speculated ideas the announcement is not: a streaming deal, an international tour, or a video game. Khan didn't come right out and say it, but he did answer questions on both of those topics in detail during the call, something he would have been unlikely to do if he was planning a big announcement about it later tonight. Well, unless he's gone total galaxy-brain, we supposed, and we're all just working ourselves into a shoot.

Asked about a streaming service for AEW, Khan said the company was looking into it, especially since all the kids these days are really into the streaming and not so much the live TV watching. And asked about an international tour, Khan discussed traveling the UK for soccer matches and said he definitely wants to bring AEW to the UK and also to more shows on the West Coast. Finally, asked about the AEW console video game, Khan said that voice tracks were being recorded this week and working on content, so while that's moving along, a release date also doesn't seem to be today's announcement.

That leaves just one other heavily speculated option: Tony Khan has either purchased Ring of Honor (or another wrestling company), formed a new working relationship with one or more wrestling companies, or both. Of course, it could be something completely different nobody has thought of yet, but of the likely options that have been kicked around the last few weeks, something involving other promotions appears to be the most likely scenario. Of course, we'll find out once and for all when AEW Dynamite airs on TBS at 8PM Eastern, 7 Central, tonight.

