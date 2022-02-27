What Is Tony Khan's Huge Announcement for AEW Dynamite This Week?

Tony Khan has a major announcement planned for AEW Dynamite this week, and AEW fans are waiting to see what Khan can deliver to live up to ever-escalating levels of hype. The topic has been the subject of much speculation in the Internet Wrestling Community, with a few options arising as plausible.

Khan could be set to announce a major collaboration with another wrestling company, such as New Japan Pro Wrestling. AEW has already opened the Forbidden Door to companies like NWA, Impact, and NJPW, but there are a lot of ways that AEW could increase collaboration, such as co-promoting a major event with NJPW (and/or others). A super-show with multiple promotions would fit Khan's description of the announcement as "a big business deal," "massive," "big and important," and "a little bit different than anything we've done before." It would also be a move that would appeal to AEW's base.

Another option being thrown around, and again, all of this is pure speculation, is that Tony Khan may have purchased Ring of Honor. The company temporarily shut down last year with plans to reboot April with Supercard of Honor. In many ways, AEW was spawned from Ring of Honor, as that's where Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks were based when they decided to put on All In, which ROH also owns the rights to. In addition, Ring of Honor's tape library features footage from the early careers of AEW stars like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. Ring of Honor has fallen in stature from its heyday and especially since the formation of AEW. The company is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, whose focus is more on conservative political messaging and which mostly views ROH as a means of producing cheap original content, so it wouldn't be difficult to believe they'd be willing to sell.

A third plausible option is that Tony Khan will announce a streaming deal. That could mean a standalone AEW streaming service or even a deal to add an AEW section to HBO Max. Included with speculation about a potential streaming deal is the idea that it could also be used to host events by other promotions.

In addition to those big three guesses, additional speculative options include an international tour or hosting a PPV abroad, an AEW comic book series with WarnerMedia subsidiary DC Comics, a collaboration with WWE (imagine the heat), and many other increasingly unlikely ideas. Whatever it is, Tony Khan will reveal it on AEW Dynamite this week, and Khan needs to deliver on the hype or risk alienating fans. But AEW has a pretty good track record of delivering on promises, so anticipation will be high ahead of Dynamite on Wednesday.