Tower of God Season 2 Episode 10 "The Hand of Arlen"

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 10: "The Hand of Arlen" picked up the season's pace in a number of ways with this chapter.

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 10: "The Hand of Arlen" continues to move our pawns along to the same board. Whether it's Cassano or the upcoming workshop battle, we know the circles are slowly converging together. Viole is slowly becoming Bam again. The episode starts with Viole overhearing the team talk about how they will dress to go help Kang find his brother. In just a bit, you can see glimpses of Bam through Viole as he remembers how his previous team ate around the table. It must have been so hard for him to get to this point where he pretends not to care for his team while he looks so lonely and seems to yearn for that feeling again. I really cannot wait for him to get to see his friends again.

Kang finally makes it to the tent village where Cassano has been spotted. The sus person running the little shop he gets the information at tells him where to find him after asking for a hefty price. There is definitely something I do not trust about this, but off he goes to the Hand of Arlen. To be honest, it would have been the first place I would check. I mean, a whole Hand—there is no doubt that would be the hiding spot. Am I wrong? It is not even symbolism at this point; it is just obvious. We immediately start to see him set off a trap.

Then, another player joins the game: Kuhn and his team – with the traps in play. Ran immediately takes the lead in destroying traps, and instead of hitting three other teammates, he damages Kuhn's lighthouse instead. I have to say, Kuhn had me laughing for a bit. And yet another trap, someone attacks Kuhn—someone who has been paid to kill anyone who tries to enter by a bunny girl. Of course, Kuhn manages this person right away, but we know now there are more than quite a few players looking for Cassano or trying to keep this place hidden. Ran finds Kang, and this is yet another fight as he confuses him for Cassano – not hearing a word Kang is saying

On the team's end, Goseng and Miseng are worried about Kang since he has not returned yet. Viole, remembering what happened with his previous team, decides to go after him and is confronted by the rest of them, who know what is going on. Viole tells him he knows of Kang's loneliness cause he has experienced it before and promises to come with him. He makes it to the same shop Kang was at, and the sus girl offers to go with him to the Hand of Arlen. Throughout the way, she wants to confuse him and set traps off, and when Viole picks her up, we see she has bunny ears. Things are starting to come together.

Kang and Ran make it to the Hand, and Cassano makes his appearance. This show definitely keeps throwing me for a loop. I never know what is going to happen, and my curiosity is so big I started reading it because * so many questions*. It is fun to actually watch and enjoy the twists and turns. I wonder if Cassano will be in trouble and if Viole and Kuhn will get to cross paths. Agh, at least I'm glad he knows his friend may be alive. Will we see more of Emily?

