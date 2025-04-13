Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Check Out Our S02E16: "Mercy Seat" Preview; Season 2 Update

Along with our preview rundown for CBS's Tracker S02E16: "Mercy Seat," we have a look ahead to April 20th's S02E17: "Memories" and more!

After the regular Sunday night lineup took a break last week for Elton John and Brandi Carlile, your favorite shows are back tonight! That means we have some big updates to add to our preview rundown of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker. In S02E16: "Mercy Seat," Colter (Hartley) and Reenie (Fiona Rene) find themselves confronting two very different challenges – each with game-changing implications. To give you a better sense of what to expect, we have the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and a trio of sneak peeks for you to check out. From there, we now have the official overview and image gallery for April 20th's S02E17: "Memories" waiting for you below – as well as a look at the official overview for May 11th's season finale, S02E20: "Echo Ridge."

Tracker Season 2 Episodes 16 & 17; Season Finale Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 16: "The Mercy Seat" – Colter (Justin Hartley) helps an old friend with a search and rescue mission for two missing sisters in the snowy Montana wilderness. Meanwhile, Reenie (Fiona Rene) gets a visit from a new client who challenges her morality. Written by Elwood Reid & Sharon Lee Watson and directed by David Barrett.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 17: "Memories" – Randy (Chris Lee) enlists Colter's (Justin Hartley) services for his ex after her best friend goes missing following a night on the town in Reno. Written by Alex Katnelson & Amanda Morlock and directed by Yangzom Brauen.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 20: "Echo Ridge" – Colter (Justin Hartley) returns to Echo Ridge to investigate a diner owner's disappearance, only to uncover a decades-old kidnapping and a shocking family secret. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Pej Vahdat (The Old Man) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Leonard Sharf. Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

