Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: green arrow, Justin Hartley, tracker

Tracker: Justin Hartley Pitches Older, Experienced Green Arrow Return

Justin Hartley (Tracker) made it clear that he would definitely be interested in playing an older, life-experienced Oliver Queen/Green Arrow.

Article Summary Justin Hartley expresses strong interest in reprising his role as an older, wiser Green Arrow.

Hartley played Oliver Queen on Smallville for five seasons, earning fan acclaim as the Emerald Archer.

He highlights new storytelling opportunities with a more life-experienced Oliver Queen.

Hartley discussed his Green Arrow return during his interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

With Stephen Amell off doing lifeguard training for FOX's upcoming Baywatch sequel spinoff, is it time for Tracker star Justin Hartley to pick back up the bow and quiver and make a return as Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow? For those who may have only jumped on the Hartley bandwagon with This Is Us and Tracker, Hartley played the Emerald Archer for five seasons of Smallville, promoted from a recurring character to a series regular along the way. In fact, Smallville co-star Erica Durance is joining Hartley (as well as David Ramsey and Chris Jericho) in this Sunday's episode, S03E13: "Breakaway." Earlier today, Hartley was asked about his time in spandex during his one-on-one with Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and whether he would ever consider another superhero role. Interestingly enough, while pointing out that there are a number of great superhero characters that have been adapted or would be cool to adapt, his interest still seems focused on Green Arrow.

"What I think would be really cool, though, now that I'm older, I have different life experiences, and I would approach it differently, and I think it would be a different story. I'd like to jump back into that Green Arrow suit," Hartley shared, which got a strong response from the crowd (though he added he would probably need a "hipper" suit than the one he sported on Smallville). Hartley added that he believed focusing on an older Oliver Queen could yield some interesting, unique stories. Here's a clip from Hartley's interview with Hudson, with Hartley sharing his thoughts on returning to the tights beginning at around the 3:05 mark (followed by the overview and trailer for this weekend's episode of CBS's Tracker):

Tracker Season 3 Episode 13: "Breakaway" – After Baxter (David Ramsey), a veteran stuntman, disappears following a risky stunt, his girlfriend, Laura (Erica Durance), calls Colter to investigate a B-movie set, uncovering shady producers and a trail that leads into a dangerous underground world. Written by Travis Donnelly & Dominque Holmes and directed by Dave Barrett.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!