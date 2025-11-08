Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: New S03E04: "No Man's Land" Sneak Peeks; Early S03E07 Preview

Along with new sneak peeks at Sunday night's episode of CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, we have a look at S03E07: "Eat the Rich."

Typically, we don't run an updated Season 3 preview for CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker the day before a new episode hits on Sunday night. But for this go-around, we didn't want to wait because we've added two new sneak peeks for S03E04: "No Man's Land" (along with an official overview, image gallery, and trailer), followed by overviews and image galleries for S03E05: "The Old Way" (Nov. 16th) and S03E06: "Angel" (Nov. 23rd). In addition, we have just added an official overview and image gallery for November 30th's S03E07: "Eat the Rich," as Colter (Hartley) confronts a wealthy couple who have a way of keeping their secrets secret…

Tracker Season 3: S03E04 – S03E07 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 4: "No Man's Land" – When a man disappears in a lawless Arizona desert town, Colter's (Justin Hartley) investigation uncovers a hidden relationship that draws him into a dangerous power struggle – and leaves him facing the hard conditions of the wilderness. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Travis Donnelly and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 5: "The Old Ways" – When four teens vanish during a hike in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Colter's search uncovers a hidden agenda behind their journey, leading him to an off-grid community where all their lives are put in danger. Written by Dominque Holmes and directed by Darren Grant.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 6: "Angel" – When a crime scene cleaner disappears, Colter discovers her fascination with true crime, which may have led her into dangerous territory. As he follows her trail, Colter uncovers a group of amateur sleuths whose hunt for a killer puts everyone at risk. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Bethany Rooney.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 7: "Eat the Rich" – When chasing down leads about his father's past, Colter meets a man desperate to find his daughter who vanished while working a courier route. As Colter retraces his steps, he's pulled into an orbit of a wealthy family and their ruthless fixer, who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried. Written by Travis Donelly & Jai Franklin and directed by Rob Seidenglanz.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), the series is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

