Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Break Bones with Hot Toys New Star Wars Rotta The Hutt 1/6 Figure

Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away with the debut of a brand new Star Wars 1/6 scale Rotta the Hutt figure

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new Star Wars 1/6 Rotta the Hutt figure, inspired by his return in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Rotta first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano rescued Jabba’s son.

The Star Wars collectible stands about 12.3 inches tall with swappable arms, interchangeable hands, and dual axes.

Pre-orders are live at Sideshow for $295, with the Hot Toys Star Wars Rotta the Hutt figure set for a 2027 release.

Rotta the Hutt first appeared in the animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars. In the story, Separatist forces secretly arrange Rotta's kidnapping to damage relations between the Galactic Republic and the Hutt clans. Anakin Skywalker and his new apprentice, Ahsoka Tano, take on this mission to rescue him from a remote monastery controlled by Count Dooku's allies. Throughout the adventure, Ahsoka carefully protects him as they escape battle droids and bounty hunters, and bonds with her new master. Rotta the Hutt is now back and ready for the big screen with Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Rotta is bigger and badder this time, and Hot Toys has captured his new adult size with a new 1/6 scale Star Wars figure. He will stand roughly 12.3" tall and will pair well with the Hot Toys The Mandalorian figure, to help fans capture scenes from the upcoming film. He is highly detailed but not highly articulated; he will come with swappable arms, interchangeable hands, and dual axes. Pre-orders for the Hot Toys Star Wars 1/6 Scale Rotta the Hutt are now live on Sideshow Collectibles for $295 with a 2027 release.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu – Rotta The Hutt

"With the highly anticipated release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu™, fans are being treated to an expanding galaxy of spectacular adventures and surprising returning characters! Once known as the tiny, kidnapped Huttlet during the Clone Wars, Jabba's son has grown into a formidable and unexpected presence in the galactic underworld."

"Today, Hot Toys is incredibly excited to expand our Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu™ lineup and present the 1/6th scale Rotta The Hutt™ Collectible Figure. The figure features a newly crafted head sculpt capturing Rotta's distinct facial expression, complete with separate rolling eyeballs function, detailed wrinkles, and realistic skin texture. He is brought to life with a newly developed, specialized body made of soft vinyl material with 10 points of articulation."

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